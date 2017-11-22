Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The old schoolhouse at Acton Scott
This school was built in the late 19th century to educate the children of Acton Scott in Shropshire.
It now serves as the cafe for the historic working farm tourist attraction there. I photographed it a few summers ago.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment