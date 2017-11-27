Six of the Best 746

Nick Barlow says that if we’re going to stop Brexit, then we have to stop refighting the referendum.
Mark Mills explains how he became a reluctant monarchist.
The perennial interest in the Jack the Ripper murders represents the commodification of sexual violence, argues Caroline Jones.
"Even in the cosy toytown idyll of The Village, a subterranean army of faceless minions monitor our every move, brainwashing us into being model citizens and quiescent consumers." Stephen Dalton presents six ways the Sixties cult show The Prisoner prepared us for the modern world.
The loss of a newsagent's shop is mourned by A London Inheritance.
Nick Barnett proves that cats played a key role in the first world war.
