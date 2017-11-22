Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Do the Liberal Democrats face "death by fudge"?
Despite what Lord Bonkers would have you believe, his diaries are not the only feature of Liberator.
The November 2017 issue, which has just arrived with subscribers.
In it, Paul Hindley argues that the Liberal Democrats face "death by fudge" if they do not soon offer some more radical and imaginative policies.
You can read Paul's article, and one by Tony Greaves, on Liberator's website. And a debate about them is developing on Lib Dem Voice.
Meanwhile, Liberator's Radical Bulletin feature gives you the inside track on Your Liberal Britain, the Ethnic Minority Liberal Democrats and the prospect of further trouble over the deselection of David Ward in Bradford East.
