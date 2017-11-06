Lib Dems Too set up

It describes its purpose as follows:
Sexism in UK politics is nothing new to those of us involved in it. Following the #metoo discussion and the Westminster allegations, we created this website inspired by the Everyday Sexism Project to detail some of the instances of sexism within our party and to help people find the support they may need.
Too many brilliant people are driven out of politics through no fault of their own, and we are poorer for it. We must put an end to it now.
This website is run by volunteers who are members of the party.
