Jane Dodds is the new leader of the Welsh Lib Dems

She beat the Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans in what can only be described as a two-horse race.
The Brecon & Radnor Express says Jane Dodds won 53.1 per cent of the vote on a turnout of 35.2 per cent of the party’s membership of over 3000.
That paper quotes her as saying:
"It is an honour to have been elected as the next leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats - to focus my energy on bringing like minded people together to rebuild our party and to re-establish the Welsh Liberal Democrats as the radical, progressive force of Welsh politics."Jane Dodds was the party's unsuccessful candidate in Montgomeryshire at the 2015 and 2017 general elections as well in the Welsh Assembly elections of 2016.
