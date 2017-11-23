Thursday, November 23, 2017

Grumbolds Ash with Avening wins Ward of the Week


There is a by-election today in the Grumbolds Ash with Avening ward of Cotswold District Council.

And Grumbolds Ash with Avening wins our Ward of the Week Award, given to local government divisions with pleasing names.
