Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Grumbolds Ash with Avening wins Ward of the Week
There is a by-election today in the Grumbolds Ash with Avening ward of Cotswold District Council.
And Grumbolds Ash with Avening wins our Ward of the Week Award, given to local government divisions with pleasing names.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment