Sunday, November 05, 2017
Jason Zadrozny was on Sunday Politics today
On Tuesay I blogged about the dropping of all charges of child sex abuse against Jason Zadrozny, who almost won Ashfield for the Liberal Democrats at the 2010 general election.
Jason was featured on the East Midlands section of Sunday Politics today. There was a short news report starting at 44:15, followed by a studio discussion.
The other participants were Lee Rowley, the new Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, and Alan Simpson, a former Labour MP who is now an adviser to John McDonnell. The presenter is Marie Ashby.
