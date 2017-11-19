Sunday, November 19, 2017

The Pirates: I Can Tell



Johnny Kidd and the Pirates has hits in 1959 (Please Don't Touch) and 1960 (Shakin' All Over), before packing it in in the mid 1960s.

Remarkably, The Pirates, sans Johnny Kidd, had a renaissance at the end of the 1970s and sounded very much at home on the pub rock, punk and new wave scene.

I saw them at York in 1978 and here they are a year later
