Thursday, November 16, 2017

Coal Clough with Deerplay wins Ward of the Week

Clowbridge Reservoir is in Coal Clough and Deeplay ward - photo © Pete Chapman
The only high point of the resignation from the party of four Burnley Liberal Democrat councillors is that it has revealed the name of the ward represented by the group's leader.

Gordon Birtwistle, who is also the town's former Lib Dem MP, sits for Coal Clough with Deerplay.

And Coal Clough with Deerplay is our Ward of the Week.
