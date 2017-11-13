Six of the Best 743

Sophie Thornton.
Joe Bourke welcomes the launch of the all-party parliamentary group on land value capture.
"The Today Programme is undeniably an institution - 60 years after Radio 4 broadcast the first edition, over one in ten people in the UK still tune in every morning. Unfortunately, I am no longer one of them." Neither am I, and for just the reasons that Ed Jefferson gives.
"I write, because in doing so, I learn how to articulate my thoughts; indeed, I learn what my thoughts are. I learn to comprehend the world, and to shape my view. I write because writing changes me." jfefleming explains why he blogs.
Garry Kasparpov on Bobby Fischer: "There is no moral at the end of the tragic fable, nothing contagious in need of quarantine. Bobby Fischer was one of a kind, his failings as banal as his chess was brilliant."
Backwatersman reconsiders the cricket writing of Neville Cardus.
