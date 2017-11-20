Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, November 20, 2017
All Eyes on Sharon Tate
Charles Manson died today, but let's not think about him. Let's think about his most famous and most tragic victim.
This film shows Sharon Tate preparing for and acting in her first major film role.
Eye of the Devil had a remarkable cast. As well as Tate, there was David Niven, Deborah Kerr (a late replacement for Kim Novak, who had already shot some scenes), David Hemmings and Donald Pleasence. Further down the cast list were Flora Robson and John Le Mesurier.
Sharon Tate and Hemmings played sister and brother, and you can see them cutting some shapes here..
