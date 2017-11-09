Lib Dem shortlist for Cheltenham announced

Before 2015 being a Liberal Democrat blogger was easy. If you were short of a story about the party, you just googled "Lib Dems" or the name of a random Lib Dem MP and something new was bound to come up.
It's not like that now, but a search tonight does reveal the Lib Dem shortlist for the Cheltenham constituency.
As the seat was held by the party between 1992 and 2015, and as the Conservative majority earlier this year was only 2569, if any seat can be said to be promising for the party then this is it.
Anyway, Gloucestershire Live has the shortlist:
- Elizabeth Adams (twice parliamentary candidate for Stratford-upon-Avon)
- Chris Coleman (Gloucestershire county councillor and former parliamentary candidate for Devizes and the Forest of Dean)
- Adam Hanrahan (councillor and organiser from Sheffield Hallam)
- Sally Symington (former parliamentary for Hemel Hempstead)
- Max Wilkinson (Cheltenham borough councillor and former parliamentary candidate for Stroud),
Gloucestershire Live says a hustings will be held on 25 November, followed by a vote of local members.
