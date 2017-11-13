Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, November 13, 2017
The ghost trains from Sheffield to Cleethorpes
The Brigg Line Group, its website says, exists to promote services on the Sheffield - Worksop - Retford - Gainsborough - Lincoln line and on the branch line from Gainsborough via Brigg and Grimsby to Cleethorpes.
Northern Rail operates a daily serviceon the Sheffield - Lincoln route, but the Sheffield to Cleethorpes trains run on Saturdays only.
The Brigg Line Group argues that the Lincoln service needs to be improved and the Cleethorpes service should operate six days a week.
And I find that on Saturday I photographed a departure board showing one of these Cleethorpes ghost trains.
I travelled on this line a couple of times before it lost its daily service in 1993. If it were in the South East of England it would enjoy daily services and probably be electrified too.
I believe the problem was that - with lengthy single track sections - pathing a passenger service and the heavy freight traffic out of Immingham wasn't practical on weekdays. The freight has now reduced but there's no stock, traincrew nor money in the franchise to run a passenger service. Problem.
