Thursday, November 09, 2017

The North Devon coast in 1954


Another film from the BFI's Britain in Film collection. Click on the still above to view it on their website.

That still is of particular interest, because it shows Lynmouth still suffering from the 1952 flood disaster there.

Otherwise the footage, which takes in a lot of the tourist spots along the North Devon coast and even ventures a little way inland, has a gentle Fifties feel to it.
