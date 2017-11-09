Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 09, 2017
The North Devon coast in 1954
Another film from the BFI's Britain in Film collection. Click on the still above to view it on their website.
That still is of particular interest, because it shows Lynmouth still suffering from the 1952 flood disaster there.
Otherwise the footage, which takes in a lot of the tourist spots along the North Devon coast and even ventures a little way inland, has a gentle Fifties feel to it.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment