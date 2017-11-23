Six of the Best 745

"It is far more likely that leave voters will accept the proposition that they were fooled by politicians - as indeed they were – than that they fooled themselves." Chris Grey considers whether public opinion will turn against Brexit.
Frances Coppola summons the aid of Jane Austen to explain the amazing conversion of James Dyson on Europe.
If we are to understand Douglas Jardine, the most divisive and controversial cricketer who ever played for England, we must understand his Scottishness, says Alex Massie.
"Although the Valley Works had been devoted to producing such nightmarish weapons, the site seemed so oddly normal .... Had I not known the history of the site, all I would have seen would be a collection of decaying industrial buildings gradually being swallowed up once more by nature." Bobby Seal discovers Mendelssohn, mustard gas and memory in the Alyn Valley.
