Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Guest blogger is Mentioned in Dispatches
In August Nigel Atter wrote me a guest post about his new book In the Shadow of Bois Hugo, which is a history of the incredible bravery of the 8th Lincolns at the Battle of Loos in 1915.
You can now hear him talking about the book in the latest edition of the Mentioned in Dispatches podcast.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment