Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Guest blogger is Mentioned in Dispatches






In August Nigel Atter wrote me a guest post about his new book In the Shadow of Bois Hugo, which is a history of the incredible bravery of the 8th Lincolns at the Battle of Loos in 1915.

You can now hear him talking about the book in the latest edition of the Mentioned in Dispatches podcast.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)