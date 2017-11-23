Thursday, November 23, 2017

Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Just the sort of tomfool idea I would expect"

In which a former deputy prime minister enjoys a narrow escape.

Thursday

Whom should I meet in a London street but our own Nick Clegg? As so often, he has Freddie and Fiona in tow.

Clegg is full of his new book, telling me brightly: "It may seem odd for a former leader of the Liberal Democrats – and someone who has fought against the illiberal habits of Labour all my political life – to advocate joining the Labour party.”

“Not a bit,” I reply, “it’s just the sort of tomfool idea I would expect from you.”

Having foolishly travelled up to town without a horsewhip, I have to content myself with giving him a Hard Stare.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)