Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Just the sort of tomfool idea I would expect"

Whom should I meet in a London street but our own Nick Clegg? As so often, he has Freddie and Fiona in tow.
Clegg is full of his new book, telling me brightly: "It may seem odd for a former leader of the Liberal Democrats – and someone who has fought against the illiberal habits of Labour all my political life – to advocate joining the Labour party.”
“Not a bit,” I reply, “it’s just the sort of tomfool idea I would expect from you.”
Having foolishly travelled up to town without a horsewhip, I have to content myself with giving him a Hard Stare.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
