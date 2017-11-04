Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, November 04, 2017
Sutton Bridge and the relics of a Lincolnshire potato railway
I have mentioned several times that I was in Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire on the day that England won back the Ashes in 2009.
Here are some of the photographs I took on that visit. They show Sutton Bridge, the Nene and the ornamental lighthouses at its mouth. The blue plaque on one of the lighthouses records that Sir Peter Scott used to live there.
I looked through them because of a book I bought years ago largely for its title: The Lincolnshire Potato Railways.
It turns out there was a little narrow gauge system at Lighthouse Farm, which is beside the Nene below Sutton Bridge. And the book has photographs of old rails being used for fencing there.
And I think I photographed some of those rails, quite unwittingly, in the photograph above.
