Wednesday, November 01, 2017

An Anstey ghost sign



This rudimentary Marstons ghost sign - and there is an older ghost behind it if you look carefully - can be found in Anstey.

Not only is the building behind it no longer a shop, it is now derelict as a private house.

Across the road is a modern housing development. I suspect this is on the site of a factory that once provided its customers.

