Wednesday, November 01, 2017
An Anstey ghost sign
This rudimentary Marstons ghost sign - and there is an older ghost behind it if you look carefully - can be found in Anstey.
Not only is the building behind it no longer a shop, it is now derelict as a private house.
Across the road is a modern housing development. I suspect this is on the site of a factory that once provided its customers.
