Sunday, November 05, 2017
Basil Brush and Mr Derek play Shakespeare
Fifteen precious minutes of Basil Brush and Derek Fowlds have appeared on YouTube, though I am sure they would have been broadcast in colour.
The clip here shows them tackling Romeo and Juliet. Things like this cracked us up in 1973 (if there wasn't a power cut).
