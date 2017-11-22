Not the Grand Old Man, you will have noticed, but the Treasury's resident cat."So your key young-voter-friendly measure will actually push house prices up?" pic.twitter.com/Ns0RrBhE2X— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) November 22, 2017
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Gladstone features in the Budget Tweet of the Day
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 5:20 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment