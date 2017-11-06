Monday, November 06, 2017

Happy Birthday Richard Jefferies


Richard Jefferies - nature writer, novelist and an a huge influence on later writing for children - was born at Coate Farm, Swindon, on 6 November 1848.

Today Coate Farm is home to the newly thriving Richard Jefferies Museum and the Richard Jefferies Society has been running since 1950.

I wrote my Masters dissertation on Jefferies in the 1990s and also gave the Richard Jefferies Society's Birthday Lecture in those days.

There are lots of posts on this blog's Richard Jefferies label.
