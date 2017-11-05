Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, November 05, 2017
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Holy Mountain
I was never a great Oasis fan. I took the side of Blur in the Great Britpop battle and Pulp were arguably better than either of them.
But I do like this, the current single from Noel Gallagher's new band.
Being Noel Gallagher it is derivative. I sense Ricky Martin and Plastique Bertrand in there, and the recorder comes straight from the 1960s - the Rolling Stones, say, or Manfred Mann.
In his defence, though, rock has been going so long that it is now almost always derivative.
And if you are going to have a recorder player it is entirely admirable that he should dress like that and have that haircut.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment