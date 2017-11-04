Latest news on David Mackintosh and Northampton Town

You may recall that the sitting MP for Northampton South, David Mackintosh, was obliged to stand down as Conservative candidate shortly after this year's general election was called.
This was because of disquiet in his constituency party over reports about a loan made to Northampton Town F.C. while Mackintosh was leader of the borough council.
BBC East journalists have continued to investigate this affair and their latest story appeared yesterday:
A Conservative MP's general election fund took hidden payments from a developer as a multimillion-pound loan he personally oversaw paid out.
More than £37,000 was channelled to David Mackintosh's 2015 campaign from 1st Land Ltd, while he was leader of Northampton Borough Council.
Most of a £10.25m loan he signed off to redevelop Northampton Town FC has vanished and police are investigating.After emphasising that Howard Grossman of 1st Land Ltd and David Mackintosh deny any wrongdoing, the report goes on:.
Documents obtained by the BBC show eight people linked to the developer made donations to the Northampton South Conservative Association between April and September 2014.
During this time Mr Mackintosh was the Conservatives' candidate to contest Northampton South at the 2015 general election - a seat he went on to win.
At least four of the donors received money from 1st Land Ltd shortly before making their payments.
