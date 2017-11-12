Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Sid James sings and dances
Sid James was a linchpin of the Carry On films. He appeared in every British picture for 20 years after the war. But have your ever seen him as a song and dance man?
He was in the 1960s film musical Three Hats for Lisa. Note the presence here of Una Stubbs and, trying hard to be an "all round family entertainer" - an ambition that ruined more than one British pop career - Joe Brown.
The pleasingly acerbic lyrics are by Leslie Bricusse, who wrote all the words and music for the songs in the film.
Mind you, it's not very good.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:30 pm
