Six of the Best 747

Stephen Williams (who was then a Lib Dem MP) asks if the German FDP has made a better fist of coalition negotiations in 2010.
Walter Ellis remarks what a complete cock-up the Tories have made of Brexit.
"Back in the 70s and 80s the BBC broadcast a series of interviews by Bryan Magee with leading philosophers. Such programmes today are pretty much unthinkable. What we have instead is the Moral Maze, which comprises nothing more than shouty egomaniac gobshites." Chris Dillow on the decline in moral reasoning.
"When it finally finished I didn’t feel anything. I knew I was supposed to be happy, but I wasn’t. I achieved what I had always dreamed of but now I was empty. The years of suffering scarred my soul and now when the suffering was done, I didn’t know what to do without it." No, Alex Colovic did not much enjoy qualifying as a chess grandmaster.
How did Morrissey, the Godfather of snowflakes, become a right-wing hero? Nick Tyrone explains.
Rod Nordland visits one of London's more eccentric bookshops.
No comments:
Post a Comment