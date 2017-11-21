Lord Bonkers' Diary: Confessions of a Cabinet Minister

Tuesday
Down at Cowley Street or whatever it calls itself nowadays, I congratulate the bright young things of the use they are making of the electric interweb and wireless Twitter. As I tell them, the Liberal Party, Herbert Asquith in particular, adopted cinematography with enthusiasm in that technology’s early years.
Asquith starred in a rather fruity comedy named Confessions of a Cabinet Minister, which was followed (with diminishing returns, according to the critics) by Confessions of a Privy Councillor, Confessions of a Prime Minister and Confessions of a Statesman Forced from Office by that Bastard Lloyd George.
You can see where Helena Bonham Carter Gets It From.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
