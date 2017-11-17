Friday, November 17, 2017

All Saints, Little Stretton - an Edwardian flat-pack church


Taken, I would estimate, in the first half of the 1990s, this photograph of mine shows the Edwardian wooden church at Little Stretton in Shropshire.

It appears to be a high class version of the corrugated iron mission churches that were sent around the Empire (and to darkest England) in kit form to be assembled.

Indeed its roof was originally made from corrugated iron, but the church was later thatched to give it its current picturesque appearance.
