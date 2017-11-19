Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, November 19, 2017
If I blog less often blame Richard Jefferies
So if I post on here a bit less often than has been my habit, I hope that is the reason. (Mind you, I notice this is my fourth post today and I have scheduled one from Lord Bonkers for tomorrow morning.)
There is also the sad fact that neither blogging nor the Liberal Democrats are what they were a decade ago. I have been thinking for a while that I cannot just go on for ever pretending things have not changed.
Quite what to do about it is less clear. Having more quality guest posts sounds a good idea. Beyond that I am not sure.
One thing I may do is finally join Facebook. I have felt for a long time that I should be there, if only to promote this blog.
I suppose I'm afraid a Facebook page might supersede the blog. After all, I was using Liberal England like a Facebook page before Facebook was invented.
And then there is the fact that Facebook is clearly Satan's picture book.
Still, things change. I started writing this blog to promote Lord Bonkers' website - and that vanished years ago, by which time the blog had become far more important to me and my readers.
Nothing may come of all this, but if I blog less often in future, I hope it will be Richard Jefferies' fault.
