Monday, November 13, 2017
Christopher Plummer and James Mason as Holmes and Watson
A short clip from the 1979 film Murder by Decree, which sees Sherlock Holmes taking on Jack the Ripper.
Christopher Plummer and James Mason make a fine Holmes and Watson, and belong in a better film..
Murder by Decree uses the masonic and royal family conspiracy version of the Ripper murders, which was first glimpsed in this interview with Joseph Sickert.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:53 pm
