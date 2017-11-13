Monday, November 13, 2017

Christopher Plummer and James Mason as Holmes and Watson



A short clip from the 1979 film Murder by Decree, which sees Sherlock Holmes taking on Jack the Ripper.

Christopher Plummer and James Mason make a fine Holmes and Watson, and belong in a better film..

Murder by Decree uses the masonic and royal family conspiracy version of the Ripper murders, which was first glimpsed in this interview with Joseph Sickert.
