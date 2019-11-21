Thursday, November 21, 2019

A derelict house in South Kilworth


Because I travelled to South Kilworth on a whim, I managed to miss the two buildings Pevsner notices there besides the church.

That does give me an excuse for returning to the village and the White Hart, though I had better hurry because the Tories may scrap the 58 bus soon.

And I did find this splendid derelict house hidden away in a backwater.

