Thursday, November 21, 2019
A derelict house in South Kilworth
Because I travelled to South Kilworth on a whim, I managed to miss the two buildings Pevsner notices there besides the church.
That does give me an excuse for returning to the village and the White Hart, though I had better hurry because the Tories may scrap the 58 bus soon.
And I did find this splendid derelict house hidden away in a backwater.
