Monday, November 25, 2019

Peter Cook and Simon Gipps-Kent advertise Barclays



A 1980 advertisement for Barclays starring Peter Cook and Simon Gipps-Kent.

Gipps-Kent was everywhere as a television child star in the 1970s. He died from a drug overdose in 1987 and the age of 28.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)