Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, November 25, 2019
Peter Cook and Simon Gipps-Kent advertise Barclays
A 1980 advertisement for Barclays starring Peter Cook and Simon Gipps-Kent.
Gipps-Kent was everywhere as a television child star in the 1970s. He died from a drug overdose in 1987 and the age of 28.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment