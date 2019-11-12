Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
The tram shelter that never saw a tram
When I blogged about the tram shelter at Humberstone Park I wrote that there are several more such shelters scattered across Leicester.
I also said there was one that had been put up to serve a tram route that was never built.
Here is that shelter. It stands above the canal on Western Boulevard, deep in De Montfort University country,
An old Leicester Mercury article explains the history of the shelters. They were given to the city by the hosiery manufacturer Robert Rowley.
That article also says that someone was given planning permission to sell coffee from the Western Boulevard shelter, but nothing more came of the idea.
I am sure the students would appreciate a coffee shop here, but then a tram service into the city centre would be useful too.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment