Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The tram shelter that never saw a tram


When I blogged about the tram shelter at Humberstone Park I wrote that there are several more such shelters scattered across Leicester.

I also said there was one that had been put up to serve a tram route that was never built.

Here is that shelter. It stands above the canal on Western Boulevard, deep in De Montfort University country,

An old Leicester Mercury article explains the history of the shelters. They were given to the city by the hosiery manufacturer Robert Rowley.

That article also says that someone was given planning permission to sell coffee from the Western Boulevard shelter, but nothing more came of the idea.

I am sure the students would appreciate a coffee shop here, but then a tram service into the city centre would be useful too.




