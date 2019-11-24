Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, November 24, 2019
Johnny Flynn: Detectorists
It is easy to be too busy admiring Detectorists to recognise what a fine song its theme is.
Johnny Flynn is the half-brother of Jerome Flynn, who had hits as half of Robson and Jerome, though how much of the singing he did on them has always been a topic for discussion.
He is also an actor, though he was far too handsome for Captain Dobbin, whom he played in ITV's Vanity Fair last year.
Back to admiring Detectorists... Mackenzie Crook's writing there gives me great hopes that he will find the right tone - at once comforting and disconcerting - for his new version of Worzel Gummidge, which is to be shown on BBC this Christmas.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment