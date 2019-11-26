Chichele College, Higham Ferrers, was founded by Henry Chichele, Archbishop of Canterbury from 1414 to 1443 and the founder of All Souls’ College, Oxford. He was born in the town in about 1362.
Until the Reformation it served as a a chantry college, offering prayers for the souls of the patron and his family and offering education.
In the 18th century served the building housed an inn. By the early 20th century it was reduced to a single farm cottage and granary.
Today the remaining building is used for art exhibitions and its garden is open to the public daily.
