Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Leicester's Mile Straight
North of Freeman's Meadow weir, the navigable arm of the Soar has been canalised.
The Mile Straight is a landscape of bridges, student flats and converted mill buildings, but there is still the odd hint of the industry that used to dominate these banks.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment