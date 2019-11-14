Thursday, November 14, 2019

Leicester's Mile Straight


North of Freeman's Meadow weir, the navigable arm of the Soar has been canalised.

The Mile Straight is a landscape of bridges, student flats and converted mill buildings, but there is still the odd hint of the industry that used to dominate these banks.









