Six of the Best 892

Matt Zwolinski on Hayek, republican freedom and the universal basic income.
Tom Jacobs on the case for more trees in town: "Researchers report that living in areas where 30 percent or more of the outdoor space is dominated by tree canopy was associated with 31 percent lower odds of psychological distress."
Clare Mac Cumhaill and Rachael Wiseman introduce four women who brought philosophy into everyday life: Elizabeth Anscombe, Philippa Foot, Mary Midgley and Iris Murdoch.
"The three-day season of Hallowtide - Hallowe'en, All Saints, All Souls - is medieval in origin, as a time for remembering the dead both known and unknown." Clerk of Oxford examines a strange revival.
Jill Rennie tells us more about Bishop's Castle's poetry pharmacy.
"As for booksellers, in 1921 they voted him the most significant contemporary American writer." Robert Gottlieb on the rise and fall of Booth Tarkington.
