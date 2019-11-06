John Hemmings issues statement on 'false allegations campaign'

|Photo: Charles D.P. Miller
John Hemming has posted a statement on what he calls a 'campaign of false allegations' that has been conducted against him for the past four and a half years.
He writes:
Yesterday there was a court judgment Baker v Hemming [2019] EWHC 2950 (QB) which formally confirmed that the allegations were false. Esther Baker, who had brought a libel claim against me, dropped her defence of Truth to my counter-claim and was taken by the judge as no longer trying to prove her allegations.John, who was Liberal Democrat MP for Birmingham Yardley between 2005 and 2015, recommends the account of yesterday's proceedings in the Daily Mail.
