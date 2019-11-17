Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, November 17, 2019
Rolling Stones: Ruby Tuesday
I was on a little bus yesterday and the driver had decided to entertain his passengers by playing a selection of Sixties classics.
This was one of them and it sounded good.
But who was Ruby Tuesday?
According to Keith Richards she was his girlfriend Linda Keith, who was a Vogue model and has another claim to rock fame. It was she who introduced Jimi Hendrix to his future manager, Chas Chandler of the Animals.
Linda Keith was the daughter of Alan Keith, an actor and disc jokey, who was a stalwart of Radio 2 into his nineties.
Alan Keith was the brother of the better-known actor David Kossoff, who later became a campaigner against drugs.
David Kossoff campaigned against drugs because his son Paul Kossoff, the lead guitarist with Free, died from an overdose at the age of 25.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 6:16 pm
