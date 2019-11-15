Friday, November 15, 2019

Lord Bonkers' Diary: What I have always taken to be hamwees are in fact wheways

The end of another week with Lord Bonkers. Maybe one day he will get his hamwees and his wheways straight.

Saturday

I snatch some respite from the fray and take a walk by the shores of Rutland Water.

Who should I find in one of the hides but that keen birdwatcher and leading MEP Sheila Ritchie? She kindly explains that what I have always taken to be hamwees are in fact wheways and that what I have always taken to be wheways are in fact hamwees. Or was it the other way round?

Whatever the case, I enjoyed our chat and was pleased to offer her a nip from my flask of that most prized of Highland malts, Auld Johnston.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

