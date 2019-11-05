Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Inside Bishop's Castle's poetry pharmacy
Back in January I blogged about plans for a poetry pharmacy in Bishop's Castle.
It opened last month - "to eager crowds" according to the Shropshire Star - and this video let's you see inside it.
