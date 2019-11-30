"Who cares for you? You're nothing but a pack of cards!"

In a way we should be grateful to them.
For it’s no use having a political system built on gentlemen’s agreements if the participants aren’t gentlemen.
The monarchy and the BBC have proved powerless- just ask the Queen or Andrew Neil. Only John Bercow’s courage and love of the limelight has kept the government in check these past few months and now he has gone,
"Who cares for you?" said Alice, (she had grown to her full size by this time.) "You're nothing but a pack of cards!"It seems that all those Liberals who banged on about the need for a written constitution were right.
The choice we face is Liberalism or barbarity.
