Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Glyn Baker played Hearne the Hunter in The Box of Delights
Last night Talking Pictures TV showed an interview with Glyn Baker about his father, the actor Stanley Baker.
Glyn was an actor himself and, looking through his credits on IMDB, I found that he played Hearne the Hunter in The Box of Delights.
You can see him in the clip above, looking just like his father. Which is good, because Hearne should be a hard man.
The clip also reminds us what a debt my hero T.H. White owed to John Masefield - a debt he was happy to acknowledge.
