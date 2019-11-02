Saturday, November 02, 2019

Where the Nottingham Canal joins the Trent at Beeston


We have seen where one end of the Nottingham Canal meets the Trent at West Bridgford. Here is the other end of the canal leaving the Trent at Beeston.

Beeston Waterfront, as it is optimistically known, combines working-class resort pubs and middle-class tearooms. So I was happy there.








