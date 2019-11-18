Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, November 18, 2019
A mud wall in South Kilworth
The other day, on a whim, I caught the bus to South Kilworth. I am glad I did, because I was able to add to my collection of mud walls.
It ran along one side of the approach to the church - that tin roof would originally have been slate or thatch.
There was also a wall bounding a stretch of the churchyard whose roof looked in need of replacement.
