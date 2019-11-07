"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 07, 2019
One million pounds worth of sex toys stolen from lorry in lay-by near Kettering
The Evening Standard wins our Headline of the Day Award for its everyday story of Northamptonshire folk.
No comments:
Post a Comment