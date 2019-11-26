Derby Conservative councillor joins the Lib Dems

From Derbyshire Live:
A senior Derby city councillor has quit the Conservative Party to join the Liberal Democrats.
Stephen Willoughby said he can no longer support the party as it had become "unrecognisable" from the one he supported more than 20 years ago.The report goes on to quote Willoughby saying:
"I am delighted to now be part of the Liberal Democrat party that like me wants to Stop Brexit, and I am just one of an increasing movement of centre ground Conservatives to this party.
"I encourage all who have voted Conservative, but are concerned about the damage of Brexit to join me in supporting the Liberal Democrats."
