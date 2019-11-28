Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Monastery of St Antony and St Cuthbert in the Stiperstones 1



I was excited some years ago to discover that there is an Orthodox monastery in the shadow of the Stiperstones.

The website of the Monastery of St Antony and St Cuthbert has four videos that give us a tour of the little monastery and here is the first of them.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)