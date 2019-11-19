When a Lib Dem councillor was told to apologise to colleagues for 'male appendage' jibe

The resignation of Leicester councillor John Thomas
from the Labour Party reminds me of this episode:
A councillor ordered to publicly say sorry for a ‘male appendage’ jibe instead launched an attack on those who instructed him to apologise.
Leicester City Council’s sole Liberal Democrat Nigel Porter had been told to offer an apology at the last full council meeting by the authority’s standards committee.
The committee deemed he had breached codes of conduct by telling Labour councillor John Thomas that he would ‘not take any lectures from somebody named after a male appendage’ during a stormy town hall meeting in October.
The apology, for using offensive language, was expected at the last council meeting but Coun Porter, who represents Aylestone, again took the opportunity to hit out at the Labour group and the standard committee.
No comments:
Post a Comment