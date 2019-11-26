Lutyens furniture from Papillon Hall to be auctioned in Market Harborough

Harborough FM.
It comes from Papillon Hall, a country house he designed near Lubenham, and the radio station has photographs of it.
This history of Papillon Hall is set out by Lost Heritage. It was built for the Huguenot David Papillon around 1620 and reconstructed by Lutyens in the first few years of the 20th century. It was demolished in 1951.
Many years ago I wandered around the remains of its gardens, but I don't know if that is possible now.
The illustration here, a CD cover from the Leicestershire folk rock band Black Rock, shows Lutyens' building.
